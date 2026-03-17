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17 Days of DISASTER: The Truth About the Iran War

The war in Iran was supposed to be over by now.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Mar 17, 2026

Instead, US bases are under fire, the global supply chain is paralyzed, and even our closest allies are calling it "not our war." We unpack all the most recent developments that other media aren't catching.

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