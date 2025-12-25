’Twas the night before Christmas in Washington town,

The briefing room buzzed, though the sun had gone down.

The binders stood stacked in a menacing heap,

Promising secrets they couldn’t quite keep.

The lawyers looked nervous, the interns looked ill,

As blacked-out pages grew thicker than skill.

“They’re coming out soon,” said a voice from the stage,

While someone hit “delay” on another full page.

When out on the lawn, there erupted a roar,

I rushed to the screen to find out what for.

The headline came screaming in urgent display:

“ANNEX CANADA? to everyone’s dismay.”

A map appeared quickly with arrows askew,

Explaining that borders are “more of a view.”

“Greenland’s enormous,” a confident plea,

“It’s cold, it’s strategic, just look at the sea!”

A tweet flew out faster than reason or check,

Typed boldly in caps with a digital wreck.

The diplomats froze while translators sighed,

Trying to soften what is clearly implied.

Before that could settle, alarms rang again,

This time about Venezuela, but where and when?

Gunboats were mentioned, then oil, then resolve,

With no clear idea of what problem was solved.

The generals blinked as the analysts groaned,

At threats, improvised and casually thrown.

Somewhere, a fact-checker quietly cried,

Knowing tonight, truth had nowhere to hide.

And back to the files, remember those files?

Now stalled by procedures and bureaucratic trials.

“Transparency’s coming,” the podium swore,

As the boxes were shuffled behind a closed door.

The stockings were hung in the courts with some hope,

That laws might still matter, that systems could cope.

But instead came a speech with a confident tone,

Explaining that chaos means strength when it’s grown.

So here’s to that Christmas so frantic, so loud,

Where confusion wore power and certainty bowed.

And I heard as they tweeted, well past the last light:

“Merry Christmas to all, we’ll explain it. Good night.”