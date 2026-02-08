Hey, folks!

First and foremost, we want to thank EVERYONE for their incredible support of this project so far. It hasn’t even been a year, and the enthusiasm everyone has shown for what we’re doing has completely blown us away. We already have paid Substack subscribers, and your support genuinely helps us cover maintenance costs. We’re three working-class folks competing against businesses and full-time content creators who have significantly more resources than we do.

Because of this, we’ve been brainstormin' some ways to give back. As you may have noticed, we’ve been occasionally streaming gaming titles that align with our theme—ranging from anticapitalist anthems to dystopian nightmares. Moving forward, we’ll be streaming video games more regularly, exclusively for paid subscribers. This will be an extra effort on our part, just as a thank you to those who've supported us in this chaotic economic dumpster fire we’re currently in.

We’ve got a whole library of political-themed, apocalyptic, and philosophical titles ready to go, and you’ll always get our commentary along the way. These streams will be live and available only to our supporters to watch anytime and anywhere.

You can check out one of our past streams here: