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Anthropic's Saying AI WILL K*LL US ALL

AI giant Anthropic just dropped a commercial during the World Cup that left viewers stunned: starting with burning houses, surveillance grids, and literal gravestones.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Jul 21, 2026

The tagline was "There's hope in hard questions."

Why would an AI company use apocalyptic imagery to advertise its tech? In this video, we break down Anthropic’s bizarre marketing strategy -- using fear-mongering to make themselves look like the "safe" alternative to OpenAI, even while their tech is integrated into military targeting platforms. Even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman admitted, "I thought this was satire." Is this honest concern, or the most manipulative PR move in tech history?

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