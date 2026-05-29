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"Anti-Tech Extremism": The Government's New Word for AI Critics 👁️

Over a thousand pages of internal intelligence documents have just leaked, exposing a chilling reality: the federal government is now targeting "anti-tech extremists."
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
May 29, 2026

If you are worried about AI taking your job, destroying human art, or draining your local power grid, you are far from alone. Recent polling shows a massive surge in anxiety regarding artificial intelligence. But according to the latest reporting, those completely legal, mainstream opinions have officially put citizens on a domestic terror watch list. Uncovered documents from federal intelligence agencies and local law enforcement "fusion centers" reveal a brand-new threat category being actively tracked: Anti-Tech Violent Extremists.

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