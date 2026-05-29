If you are worried about AI taking your job, destroying human art, or draining your local power grid, you are far from alone. Recent polling shows a massive surge in anxiety regarding artificial intelligence. But according to the latest reporting, those completely legal, mainstream opinions have officially put citizens on a domestic terror watch list. Uncovered documents from federal intelligence agencies and local law enforcement "fusion centers" reveal a brand-new threat category being actively tracked: Anti-Tech Violent Extremists.

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