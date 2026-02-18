PROLEPILLED

PROLEPILLED

AOC 2028? The Left Learned ABSOLUTELY Nothing.

It's 2026, and half of the left is already tapdancing for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2028...
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Feb 18, 2026

Learning absolutely nothing about how the system works is a choice at this point. Will they EVER stop falling for it again?

