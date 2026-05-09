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Are You Ready For The FAKE Alien Invasion? (Disclosure Day)

Is Project Blue Beam imminent?
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
May 09, 2026

In a move that is sending shockwaves through the intelligence community, the Trump administration has directed the Pentagon, FBI, and NASA to release all records related to "alien and extraterrestrial life."

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