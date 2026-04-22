Artemis II: Why the Physics Doesn't Add Up

NASA’s Artemis II returned to Earth on April 10, 2026, marking a historic milestone in lunar exploration. But for many viewers watching the high-definition live stream, the visuals didn't match the physics. From the lack of visible steam upon ocean contact to "glitchy" lighting artifacts in the capsule footage, the questions are piling up.

If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:



📺 Youtube

🥊 Rumble



Follow the hosts on X:



Big Mad Crab

Snow Himbo

Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)



Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE