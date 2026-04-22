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Artemis II: Why the Physics Doesn't Add Up

Why Is Everything About Space Weird?
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Apr 22, 2026

NASA’s Artemis II returned to Earth on April 10, 2026, marking a historic milestone in lunar exploration. But for many viewers watching the high-definition live stream, the visuals didn't match the physics. From the lack of visible steam upon ocean contact to "glitchy" lighting artifacts in the capsule footage, the questions are piling up.

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