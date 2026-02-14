Asmongold’s Privacy Take is Logically Broken

Popular streamer/full-time cockroach Asmongold argues that since ISPs already have our data via subpoenas, we have no privacy; therefore, giving more data to corporations is a neutral act. This ignores the difference between reactive legal discovery and proactive biometric harvesting. A remarkable

