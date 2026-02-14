Asmongold’s Privacy Take is Logically Broken

Popular streamer/full-time cockroach Asmongold argues that since ISPs already have our data via subpoenas, we have no privacy; therefore, giving more data to corporations is a neutral act. This ignores the difference between reactive legal discovery and proactive biometric harvesting. A remarkable
#asmongold #privacy #logicalreasoning #techethics #discord #anonymity
FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:
📺 Youtube: (https://www.youtube.com/@prolepilled)
🗒️ Substack: (https://prolepilled.substack.com/)
🥊 Rumble: (https://rumble.com/user/PROLEPILLED)
Follow the hosts on X:
Big Mad Crab: https://x.com/bigmadcrab
Snow Himbo: https://x.com/SnowHimbo
Dissent In Bloom: https://x.com/DissentinBloom
FOLLOW ALL OF OUR LINKS HERE:
🔗 https://linktr.ee/prolepilled
Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE: https://buymeacoffee.com/prole_pilled