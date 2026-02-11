Before 1933: The US Laws that Built the Nazi State

Explore the forgotten links between American industrialism and historical movements that changed the world. This deep dive investigates the influence of figures like Henry Ford and the Rockefeller foundation on global ideologies, using primary sources and archival footage to bridge the gap between 1920s propaganda and modern-day public relations.

A Dissent In Bloom EXCLUSIVE - check out the original video on her channel HERE:

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:

📺 Youtube: (https://www.youtube.com/@prolepilled)

🗒️ Substack: (https://prolepilled.substack.com/)

🥊 Rumble: (https://rumble.com/user/PROLEPILLED)

Follow the hosts on X:

Big Mad Crab: https://x.com/bigmadcrab

Snow Himbo: https://x.com/SnowHimbo

Dissent In Bloom: https://x.com/DissentinBloom

FOLLOW ALL OF OUR LINKS HERE:

🔗 https://linktr.ee/prolepilled

Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE: https://buymeacoffee.com/prole_pilled

#hiddenhistory #americanhistory #worldwar2 #henryford #usa