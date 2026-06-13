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Biological Weapons Against Us: How Data Centers Operate As Invisible Sonic Death Rays

The rapid boom of AI and cloud computing has triggered a silent, vibrating public health crisis across the globe.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Jun 13, 2026

As massive data center warehouses are built closer and closer to residential neighborhoods, families are reporting a terrifying array of chronic symptoms: unexplainable vertigo, severe insomnia, internal vibrations, and relentless chest pressure.

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