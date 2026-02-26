Candace Owens Vs. MAGA Inc. | The NYT Op-Ed Problem | Discord FOLDS (Or Do They?)

💊 Social media EXPLODED today with a coordinated (and apparently paid) operation against Candace Owens across the entire MAGA Narrative Network. Here's what's REALLY behind this red hat hissy fit.
💊 We'll unpack an opinion piece from the New York Times (dated 2-23-2026), which states that the Epstein files should have never been released...and how many NYT writers are IMPLICATED in the Epstein Files themselves.
💊 Discord folded! Well, sort of. The CTO of Discord, Stanislav Vishnevskiy, published a blog explaining the intent behind their recent age assurance push, and what they "got wrong." However, though some are taking this as a victory, we need to reexamine what this really means.
If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content and even research articles!
FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:
📺 Youtube
🥊 Rumble
Follow the hosts on X:
Big Mad Crab
Snow Himbo
Dissent In Bloom
🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)
Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE