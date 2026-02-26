PROLEPILLED

Candace Owens Vs. MAGA Inc. | The NYT Op-Ed Problem | Discord FOLDS (Or Do They?)

Chaos Agents Emerge...
Snow Himbo
Feb 26, 2026

💊 Social media EXPLODED today with a coordinated (and apparently paid) operation against Candace Owens across the entire MAGA Narrative Network. Here's what's REALLY behind this red hat hissy fit.

💊 We'll unpack an opinion piece from the New York Times (dated 2-23-2026), which states that the Epstein files should have never been released...and how many NYT writers are IMPLICATED in the Epstein Files themselves.

💊 Discord folded! Well, sort of. The CTO of Discord, Stanislav Vishnevskiy, published a blog explaining the intent behind their recent age assurance push, and what they "got wrong." However, though some are taking this as a victory, we need to reexamine what this really means.

