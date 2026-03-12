💊 Erika Kirk was recently given a SHOCKING appointment Candace Owens' new "Bride Of Charlie" episode delves into some clues as to why. What's really going on with these two, though? Well, it's basically pro wrestling. Tune in for why.
💊 A joint effort with the Justice Department creates new authority to compel veterans into institutional or involuntary…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of PROLEPILLED
Candace "Versus" Erika | Veterans are Government Property Now | Florida’s New ISRAELI Intel Unit??
This is a PAID Subscriber-Only Broadcast!
Mar 12, 2026
∙ Paid
💊 Erika Kirk was recently given a SHOCKING appointment Candace Owens' new "Bride Of Charlie" episode delves into some clues as to why. What's really going on with these two, though? Well, it's basically pro wrestling. Tune in for why.
PROLEPILLED
News and objective analysis free from left/right paradigmsNews and objective analysis free from left/right paradigms
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes