Convenience For Obsolescence: Companies Want To Film You Working To Train AI

Discover how your daily chores are being harvested to build an AI brain.



We've been told for years that humanoid robots will eventually do our laundry, scrub our counters, and wash our dishes. But for a robot to navigate the messy, unpredictable layout of a real human home, it needs massive amounts of real-world data. And simulation software isn't cutting it anymore.

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