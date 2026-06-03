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Convenience For Obsolescence: Companies Want To Film You Working To Train AI

A robotics startup is quietly hiring gig workers to wear camera suits and clean private homes.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Jun 03, 2026

Discover how your daily chores are being harvested to build an AI brain.

We've been told for years that humanoid robots will eventually do our laundry, scrub our counters, and wash our dishes. But for a robot to navigate the messy, unpredictable layout of a real human home, it needs massive amounts of real-world data. And simulation software isn't cutting it anymore.

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