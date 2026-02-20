Debunking Every 'Safety' Argument for Age Verification

Judging by the way KOSMA is going, by the end of 2026, your face or your government ID will be your passport to the internet. They’re calling it 'Safety' and 'Age Assurance.' But they aren't telling you about the Paxton Decision or the data-harvesting supercycle currently feeding on your biometrics. So now we gotta debunk every 'Safety' argument they’ve ever used to sell you on the end of anonymity.

If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content, and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:



📺 Youtube

🥊 Rumble



Follow the hosts on X:



Big Mad Crab

Snow Himbo

Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)



Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE