DEEPFAKE: How AI "Ghost Girls" Fooled the President

They looked like a grassroots movement of Iranian youth. Then, the President of the United States hit 'Share.' But these girls don't exist. They are mathematical ghosts, and their creator might be sitting in a state-run server farm.
If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content, and even research articles!
FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:
📺 Youtube
🥊 Rumble
Follow the hosts on X:
Big Mad Crab
Snow Himbo
Dissent In Bloom
🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)
Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE