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DEEPFAKE: How AI "Ghost Girls" Fooled the President

In early 2026, a series of hyper-realistic images surfaced.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Apr 24, 2026

They looked like a grassroots movement of Iranian youth. Then, the President of the United States hit 'Share.' But these girls don't exist. They are mathematical ghosts, and their creator might be sitting in a state-run server farm.

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