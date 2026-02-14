PROLEPILLED

PROLEPILLED

Discord Alternatives & The OpenAge Initiative | How to Stay Anonymous in 2026

Feb 14, 2026

As mandatory age verification sweeps the internet, we’re looking at the OpenAge Initiative and the platforms fighting back. This video covers the top privacy-focused Discord alternatives and what you need to know about the legal shift toward digital identity.

#OpenAge #discord #privacytech #matrix #digitalidentity #2026tech

