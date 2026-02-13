Discord’s "Age Gate" is a Trap | The FBI, Political Bans, & AI Bias

Wherein we analyze Discord’s February 2026 transition from self-reported age estimation to mandatory age assurance. From compliance obligations from law enforcement to deception about Discord’s “Teen-By-Default” mode, this development is a major red flag that everyone should be talking about.
