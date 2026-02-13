Discord’s "Age Gate" is a Trap | The FBI, Political Bans, & AI Bias

Wherein we analyze Discord’s February 2026 transition from self-reported age estimation to mandatory age assurance. From compliance obligations from law enforcement to deception about Discord’s “Teen-By-Default” mode, this development is a major red flag that everyone should be talking about.

#discord #privacy #neurodivergent #censorshipdebate #TechNews2026 #freedomofspeech

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:

📺 Youtube: (https://www.youtube.com/@prolepilled)

🗒️ Substack: (https://prolepilled.substack.com/)

🥊 Rumble: (https://rumble.com/user/PROLEPILLED)

Follow the hosts on X:

Big Mad Crab: https://x.com/bigmadcrab

Snow Himbo: https://x.com/SnowHimbo

Dissent In Bloom: https://x.com/DissentinBloom

FOLLOW ALL OF OUR LINKS HERE:

🔗 https://linktr.ee/prolepilled

Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE: https://buymeacoffee.com/prole_pilled