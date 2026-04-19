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DISCUSSION: Are These Warehouse Fires Legit?

Is it coincidental that actions which will further exacerbate an already-engineered crisis are going down, right now?
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Apr 19, 2026

In the midst of an ever-escalating energy crisis, we're seeing a wave of worker-orchestrated warehouse fires being painted on social media as a movement against the ruling class. One question: Why aren't they targeting data centers? Or banks?

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