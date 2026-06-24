Dismantling Olmstead: The Corrupt Campaign to Re-Institutionalize the Disabled

On June 18, 2026—just four days before its 27th anniversary—the DOJ issued a legal directive aiming to dismantle the historic 1999 Supreme Court ruling Olmstead v. L.C. For nearly three decades, Olmstead has stood as the ultimate federal shield, declaring that forcing disabled people into segregated institutions when community-based care is possible is a form of unlawful discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).



Now, a coordinated alliance between the Heritage Foundation, corporate insurance lobbyists, and federal lawyers is moving to classify community care as an "unsustainable luxury."

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