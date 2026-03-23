💊 With the energy crisis in the Middle East reaching a fever pitch due to the war in Iran, we're seeing a concerted and widespread push for "energy lockdowns." Are we about to enter Covid 2.0?
💊 Every pregnant unaccompanied minor in federal custody — girls as young as 13, at least half pregnant from rape — is being sent to ONE shelter in San Benito, TX…
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ENERGY LOCKDOWNS COMING? | ICE's Pregnant Child Detainees | Is The Great Reset HERE?
A recording from Snow Himbo's live video
Mar 23, 2026
∙ Paid
💊 With the energy crisis in the Middle East reaching a fever pitch due to the war in Iran, we're seeing a concerted and widespread push for "energy lockdowns." Are we about to enter Covid 2.0?
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