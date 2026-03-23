PROLEPILLED

PROLEPILLED

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of PROLEPILLED

ENERGY LOCKDOWNS COMING? | ICE's Pregnant Child Detainees | Is The Great Reset HERE?

A recording from Snow Himbo's live video
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Mar 23, 2026
∙ Paid

💊 With the energy crisis in the Middle East reaching a fever pitch due to the war in Iran, we're seeing a concerted and widespread push for "energy lockdowns." Are we about to enter Covid 2.0?

💊 Every pregnant unaccompanied minor in federal custody — girls as young as 13, at least half pregnant from rape — is being sent to ONE shelter in San Benito, TX…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Mad Crab.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Mad Crab · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture