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Erika Kirk and Candace Owens: WORKING TOGETHER?

Is their "feud" legitimate, though, or are we seeing a political case of good cop, bad cop?
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Mar 13, 2026

As Donald Trump's support completely collapses, Candace Owens and Erika Kirk's "rivalry" dominates the discourse, and it appears to be the beginning of a new movement to replace MAGA.

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