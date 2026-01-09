Exporting the Homeland: How U.S. Immigration Enforcement Became a Joint Project

Security Cooperation After 9/11

In the years following September 11, 2001, the United States dramatically expanded its internal security apparatus. New agencies were created, old ones were restructured, and foreign partnerships once confined to intelligence and military cooperation were extended into domestic policing and immigration enforcement.

One of the most enduring and least publicly examined of these relationships is the collaboration between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and its investigative arm, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Israeli security institutions.

These partnerships are not informal, but they are institutional, documented, and ongoing. They span overseas operational offices, formal data-sharing agreements, technology procurement, and recurring training exchanges. Together, they represent a quiet but consequential alignment between U.S. domestic enforcement and Israeli security doctrine.

A Permanent U.S. Enforcement Presence in Israel

ICE, through HSI, maintains a permanent office in Tel Aviv embedded within the U.S. Embassy Branch Office. This presence dates back to the early 2000s and functions as a coordination hub for transnational investigations involving terrorism financing, cybercrime, human trafficking, and illicit finance.

According to ICE’s own public materials, the Tel Aviv office works directly with Israeli partners, including the Israel Police, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and the Ministry of Defense. The office facilitates real-time intelligence exchanges and joint investigations and regularly hosts senior U.S. officials.

In 2012, for example, Homeland Security officials publicly confirmed meetings in Israel involving HSI leadership, Israeli security agencies, and Palestinian Authority representatives to coordinate on counterterrorism and anti-trafficking efforts. As of 2024–2025, the Tel Aviv office remains active and listed on ICE’s official international operations pages.

This is embedded operational collaboration.

Formal Agreements and Data-Sharing Infrastructure

Beyond physical presence, DHS and Israel have formalized cooperation through a series of bilateral agreements, particularly around biometric data, border security, and cybersecurity.

In March 2022, DHS announced the signing of multiple security cooperation arrangements with Israel, including the implementation of the Enhanced Border Security Agreement (EBSA). This framework allows for the reciprocal sharing of biometric identifiers, such as fingerprints and facial recognition data, ostensibly to detect terrorism and serious crime. These agreements are tied directly to the U.S. Visa Waiver Program requirements and DHS’s expanding biometric systems.

The EBSA builds on earlier U.S.-Israel discussions dating back to at least 2017 regarding biometric interoperability. DHS components implementing these systems include ICE, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the Office of Biometric Identity Management, which operates the Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology (HART) system, DHS’s next-generation biometric database.

Parallel to this, DHS has participated in U.S.–Israel cybersecurity research initiatives through the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation, which provides joint grants to U.S. and Israeli firms for critical infrastructure and security technologies. In 2022, DHS publicly supported BIRD grants totaling over $1 million for joint cybersecurity projects, a program that continues into 2024.

These agreements institutionalize data sharing and technological convergence, embedding Israeli-developed security approaches into U.S. enforcement systems.

Technology Transfer: Surveillance “Tested” Abroad

One of the most concrete manifestations of this partnership is procurement.

DHS and its components have repeatedly contracted with Israeli defense and surveillance firms, often marketing their technologies as battle-tested, a term commonly used to describe deployment in occupied Palestinian territories or along Israel’s borders.

Israeli Spyware and ICE

In September 2024, reporting revealed that ICE had signed a single-source contract worth approximately $2 million with Paragon Solutions, an Israeli-founded spyware firm, for its “Graphite” surveillance tool. Graphite is capable of remotely accessing mobile devices, extracting cloud data, and penetrating encrypted messaging applications.

The contract drew immediate scrutiny from civil liberties groups and members of Congress due to concerns about privacy, oversight, and potential abuse. The Biden administration temporarily paused the contract pending compliance review. Subsequent reporting indicated renewed interest in the tool under a later DHS procurement cycle, prompting renewed calls for transparency and litigation under the Freedom of Information Act.

While DHS has not publicly detailed operational use, the procurement itself is documented.

Border Surveillance and Elbit Systems

Israeli defense giant Elbit Systems has been an even more visible supplier. Since the mid-2010s, Elbit’s U.S. subsidiary has provided integrated surveillance towers, sensors, and command-and-control software for the U.S.-Mexico border.

These systems include towers up to 160 feet tall, equipped with long-range cameras and radar capable of detecting movement miles away. In 2023-2025, CBP expanded contracts with Elbit America for autonomous Integrated Surveillance Towers (ISTs) using AI-assisted monitoring, particularly in Texas border sectors such as Del Rio.

Earlier deployments included Israeli drones and border command platforms adapted directly from Israeli military and border security applications. Elbit’s own marketing materials emphasize experience gained through Israel’s border infrastructure.

Training the Enforcers: Exchange Without Oversight

Alongside contracts and agreements, U.S. immigration and law-enforcement officials have participated in recurring training exchanges with Israeli security forces. These programs are typically organized by nonprofit intermediaries rather than DHS itself, allowing agencies to participate without formal congressional authorization or public reporting.

ADL National Counter-Terrorism Seminar

Since 2003, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has operated the National Counter-Terrorism Seminar (NCTS), an annual program that brings senior U.S. law-enforcement officials, which yes, includes ICE personnel, to Israel for a week of briefings, site visits, and security lectures.

Participants visit checkpoints, police facilities, and military sites. The ADL describes the program as educational rather than tactical, but internal ADL documents released in 2020 acknowledged concerns that the program contributed to perceptions of police militarization. Despite this criticism, unsurprisingly, the seminar has continued, with participation confirmed as recently as 2024-2025.

JINSA Law Enforcement Exchange Program

The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) launched its Law Enforcement Exchange Program (LEEP) in 2002 in partnership with the Israel National Police. The program sends small delegations of U.S. law-enforcement officials to Israel for briefings on counterterrorism, suicide bombings, and coordinated response strategies.

LEEP has been criticized by civil-rights organizations, including through the “Deadly Exchange” campaign, for promoting Israeli security tactics in U.S. policing contexts. ICE and HSI participation has been documented through participant disclosures and program materials.

GILEE and Academic Cover

The Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange (GILEE), based at Georgia State University, has facilitated U.S.-Israel law-enforcement exchanges since the early 1990s. While primarily involving state and local police, federal officials and immigration enforcement personnel have participated on occasion.

GILEE frames its trips as academic and professional exchanges, but they include direct engagement with Israeli police and security services. The program has faced multiple protests and considerable scrutiny over its role in normalizing foreign security doctrines within U.S. policing.

A Familiar And Terrifying Pattern

In the aftermath of the killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a parallel discourse emerged that many observers immediately recognized. Online efforts to distort the basic facts, the inversion of perpetrator and victim, and the framing of lethal force as unfortunate but necessary all followed a pattern long familiar to those who have tracked coverage of decades-long Israeli genocide against Palestinians.

This resemblance is structural.

The same narrative mechanisms appear in both cases: selective context, moral reframing, and the strategic narrowing of what is deemed “relevant” information. In each instance, attention is redirected away from systems and toward isolated moments, away from power and toward alleged provocation. The result is a managed consensus in which violence is depoliticized, and accountability is dissolved entirely.

This research was initially motivated by scrutiny of discourse surrounding Israel’s actions in Gaza. What became clear, in the course of examining U.S. homeland security infrastructure, is that these narrative strategies do not remain confined to foreign policy. They travel alongside doctrine, training, and technology.

Information control is not an accessory to modern security policy. It is one of its primary instruments.

Seen in this light, the discourse surrounding Renee Nicole Macklin Good is not an aberration, nor a uniquely domestic failure of media ethics. It is the domestic reflection of a broader, lethal partnership that normalizes state violence by reshaping the perception of it instead of reshaping laws.

Not parallel lines.

Two wings of the same bird.

