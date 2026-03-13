Florida Just Passed a 'Thought Police' Bill? (HB 945 EXPLAINED)

Is Florida becoming the beta test for a state-run intelligence agency? We're sounding the alarm on HB 945, a bill moving through the Florida legislature that would allow the state to track citizens based on their “opinions, views, or actions.”
This is a blueprint for a domestic surveillance apparatus with almost zero oversight. By building "patterns of life" on residents, this "pilot program" could set a terrifying precedent for the rest of the country.
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