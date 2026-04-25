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Fooling the Fans: The Truth Behind Joe Rogan’s "Trump Criticism"

He fooled everyone. 🧢
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Apr 25, 2026

Joe Rogan’s 'criticism' of Trump was just the setup for the White House visit. It’s called manufactured dissent, and in April 2026, it’s the only way to keep an audience while joining the establishment. Rogan didn't change the White House; the White House changed Rogan.

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