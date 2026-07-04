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Get the Flock Out: The Anti-Surveillance Revolt

Flock cameras aren't normal traffic cameras. They are the physical infrastructure of an inescapable digital dragnet.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Jul 04, 2026

If you’ve driven through almost any neighborhood in America recently, you’ve passed them: small, matte-black boxes mounted to utility poles. Built by the venture-backed monopoly Flock Safety, these AI-powered Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) do far more than read numbers. They log your vehicle's make, model, color, roof racks, bumper stickers, and unique scratches—building a searchable, permanent map of everyday working-class movement, all accessible without a warrant.

But a massive, decentralized resistance is exploding. From packed city council meetings in North Carolina to direct sabotage on the ground in Texas, working people are demanding that local governments "Get the Flock Out."

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