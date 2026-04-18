God vs. The State: Trump’s Fight with the Pope is a Controlled Demolition

When the leader of the MAGA movement and the head of the Catholic Church go head-to-head, who actually wins?



In April 2026, we are witnessing an unprecedented escalation. From the Pope's "Incompatible with the Gospel" decree regarding the new border policies to Trump’s "Petrogas-Dollar" response, the lines are being drawn. But look closer. This isn't just about theology; it’s a Humiliation Strategy.



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