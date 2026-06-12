PROLEPILLED

PROLEPILLED

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Graham Platner Is A Litmus Test

The 2026 Maine Senate primary is over, and Graham Platner has secured the Democratic nomination to face Susan Collins.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Jun 12, 2026

Platner sells himself as a rugged, anti-establishment progressive; an oyster-farming combat veteran who rails against corporate greed, billionaire power, and endless wars. But beneath the populist rhetoric lies a mountain of scandals that many argue should make him entirely radioactive to anyone claiming to be a leftist. From a covered-up Nazi Totenkopf chest tattoo and deeply misogynistic past Reddit posts, to recent, disturbing allegations of domestic abuse and physical restraint from a former partner, Platner's baggage is immense.

If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:

📺 Youtube
🥊 Rumble

Follow the hosts on X:

Big Mad Crab
Snow Himbo
Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)

Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mad Crab · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture