Graham Platner Is A Litmus Test

Platner sells himself as a rugged, anti-establishment progressive; an oyster-farming combat veteran who rails against corporate greed, billionaire power, and endless wars. But beneath the populist rhetoric lies a mountain of scandals that many argue should make him entirely radioactive to anyone claiming to be a leftist. From a covered-up Nazi Totenkopf chest tattoo and deeply misogynistic past Reddit posts, to recent, disturbing allegations of domestic abuse and physical restraint from a former partner, Platner's baggage is immense.
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