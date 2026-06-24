Grocery Stores Just Turned Your Shopping Cart into a Surveillance Rig

It might just be tracking your exact coordinates, recording your facial expressions, and calculating how many seconds you hesitate in front of the potato chips.



According to a stunning new report by Futurism, Instacart has aggressively ramped up production on its AI-powered "Caper Carts," tripling deployments year-over-year. These carts—already live in 100+ cities across massive chains like Kroger, Wegmans, ShopRite, and Weis Markets—are being marketed to us as the ultimate upgrade in convenience. They track your budget in real-time, apply coupons automatically, and let you skip the checkout line entirely.

If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:



📺 Youtube

🥊 Rumble



Follow the hosts on X:



Big Mad Crab

Snow Himbo

Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)



Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE