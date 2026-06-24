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Grocery Stores Just Turned Your Shopping Cart into a Surveillance Rig

The next time you grab a shopping cart at the supermarket, look closely at the handle.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Jun 24, 2026

It might just be tracking your exact coordinates, recording your facial expressions, and calculating how many seconds you hesitate in front of the potato chips.

According to a stunning new report by Futurism, Instacart has aggressively ramped up production on its AI-powered "Caper Carts," tripling deployments year-over-year. These carts—already live in 100+ cities across massive chains like Kroger, Wegmans, ShopRite, and Weis Markets—are being marketed to us as the ultimate upgrade in convenience. They track your budget in real-time, apply coupons automatically, and let you skip the checkout line entirely.

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