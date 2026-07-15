How Private Hospitals Weaponize America's Trust to Exploit Nurses

For over twenty consecutive years, national polls have ranked nurses as the single most trusted, respected profession in the United States. But behind the heartwarming public relations campaigns and the "heroes work here" banners hangs a grim reality of modern creator-capitalism: private hospital networks and healthcare conglomerates are systematically exploiting that trust to run an aggressive, profit-driven labor meatgrinder.



The crisis in American nursing isn't a lack of qualified workers; it’s an intentional, artificial shortage manufactured to maximize corporate margins.



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