I Was HACKED On X - Here's How I Won.

Despite their best efforts, I was able to recover my account and expel the hacker, for good. X/Twitter's "official" channels don't usually work, so I had to get creative.



Tune in - I've made a full guide detailing what I did to regain control of my account.



LINK TO PDF GUIDE

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