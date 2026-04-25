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I Was HACKED On X - Here's How I Won.

There's a massive wave of hacking on X, recently, and ya boi got hit.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Apr 25, 2026

Despite their best efforts, I was able to recover my account and expel the hacker, for good. X/Twitter's "official" channels don't usually work, so I had to get creative.

Tune in - I've made a full guide detailing what I did to regain control of my account.

LINK TO PDF GUIDE

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