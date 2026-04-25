I Was HACKED On X - Here's How I Won.

Despite their best efforts, I was able to recover my account and expel the hacker, for good. X/Twitter's "official" channels don't usually work, so I had to get creative.
Tune in - I've made a full guide detailing what I did to regain control of my account.
LINK TO PDF GUIDE
If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content and even research articles!
FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:
📺 Youtube
🥊 Rumble
Follow the hosts on X:
Big Mad Crab
Snow Himbo
Dissent In Bloom
🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)
Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE