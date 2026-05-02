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Inside the Kick Influencer Scam: How Streamers FAKE Cultural Relevance

Let's unpack the insidious Kick influencer scam that Clavicular and many others are using.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
May 02, 2026

TL;DR: The internet has become completely astroturfed, and actual popular opinion is a thing of the past.

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