Inside Trump’s New UAP Council: The Shocking Link to Israel and the IDF

As part of President Trump’s historic 2026 PURSUE initiative (Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters), the White House, ODNI, AARO, and the FBI have officially established a brand-new, elite “UAP Science Advisory Council.” Placed at the very head of this historic scientific "A-Team" is none other than Harvard Astrophysicist and Galileo Project Director, Dr. Avi Loeb.



While the public sifts through millions of pages of newly unsealed Pentagon records, the real story is the man holding the keys to the data. Dr. Loeb isn't just a world-renowned Harvard astronomer; he is an Israeli-born scientist with deep, historic roots in elite scientific and defense frameworks. This position places him at the exact intersection of Washington's disclosure movement and the secretive world of Middle Eastern military intelligence.



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