Involuntary: The BC Traffic Stop That Should TERRIFY Every Canadian

Can you be stripped of your freedom based on a doctor observing you in a public cafe?



Imagine sitting in your car during a routine traffic stop, only to be surrounded by Vancouver Police and a designated mental health team. Without committing a crime, and without a judge signing a traditional arrest warrant, you are forced out of your vehicle and certified under the Mental Health Act for an involuntary 48-hour psychiatric assessment.



This is exactly what happened to a biophysics graduate student in British Columbia, and the details of the incident are sending shockwaves through the internet.

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