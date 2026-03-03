PROLEPILLED

PROLEPILLED

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Iran vs. The World: The Fallout of the 2026 Tehran Strikes

On February 28, 2026, a joint US-Israeli airstrike in Tehran resulted in the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Mar 03, 2026

This single moment has plunged the Middle East into its most significant crisis in decades.

Heena Lotus joins us to analyze the timeline of events leading up to this "decapitation strike," the immediate Iranian retaliation against 14 US bases (Operation True Promise 4), and the mounting casualties among US and regional forces. We also explore the internal power struggle within Iran as the Assembly of Experts moves toward an uncertain succession.

SUBSCRIBE To Heena Lotus Media HERE: Heena Lotus Media.

If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content, and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:

📺 Youtube
🥊 Rumble

Follow the hosts on X:

Big Mad Crab
Snow Himbo
Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)

Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mad Crab · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture