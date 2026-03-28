Is J.D. Vance Replacing Trump?

Don’t be fooled by the "peace" headlines. The sudden push to label J.D. Vance as the negotiator who will "save the day" in Iran follows a very specific script.



With $115 million in backing from Silicon Valley’s elite, Vance’s "peace" looks less like traditional diplomacy and more like a technocratic reset. We explore the "post-war" contracts already being drafted by his primary benefactors and why the "peacemaker" narrative is the ultimate 2026 PR stunt.

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