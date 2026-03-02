Israel In RUINS | Ayatollah Ali Khamenei MARTYRED | Geopolitics With Heena Lotus!

Between the rapid escalations in the USA/Israel - Iran conflict to the open war in Pakistan-Afghanistan, we’ll sit down with friend of the show Heena Lotus of Heena Lotus Media. There’s a ton to talk about in terms of geopolitics, and as always, it paints a bigger picture.



SUBSCRIBE to HLM HERE: Heena Lotus Media

If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:



📺 Youtube

🥊 Rumble



Follow the hosts on X:



Big Mad Crab

Snow Himbo

Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)



Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE