It’s Happening. 🗳️ | The FBI’s Plan to "Nationalize" Your Vote

Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Feb 13, 2026

The unsealed affidavit is out, and it’s worse than we thought. The FBI just seized 700 boxes of ballots based on debunked claims, and Tulsi Gabbard was there. We’re breaking down the Guardian’s bombshell report and why this is a dry run for the 2026 midterms.

#fultoncounty #election2026 #fbiraid #democracy #Prolepilled

