It’s Happening: The Project 2025 Blueprint for ICE Detainees

We are uncovering a 3-part policy blueprint, pulled directly from Project 2025, that forces pregnant migrant girls as young as 13 into a single Texas "healthcare desert" where they are legally barred from medical care.



From the DOJ reversing funding for transport to the systematic ignoring of safer shelters, we look at the internal ORR documents and the Ossoff report detailing over 1,000 abuse reports. This isn't just a border issue; it’s a human rights crisis happening on US soil.

If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:



📺 Youtube

🥊 Rumble



Follow the hosts on X:



Big Mad Crab

Snow Himbo

Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)



Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE