IT’S REAL: THEY’RE BUILDING ISRAELI SPACE LASERS

That is a direct quote from Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz during a June 2026 military briefing. For tech and defense analysts, it was a massive announcement confirming that Israel is aggressively moving its cutting-edge directed-energy weapons off the ground and into orbit. But for anyone who has been online for the last few years, the announcement immediately triggered an unstoppable wave of internet deja vu.



In 2018, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene went viral—and was universally mocked—for a Facebook post suggesting that elite, international space lasers were secretly beaming power down to Earth and causing the California wildfires. The phrase "Jewish Space Lasers" instantly became a permanent political meme, used to define the absolute peak of modern internet conspiracy theories.

If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:



📺 Youtube

🥊 Rumble



Follow the hosts on X:



Big Mad Crab

Snow Himbo

Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)



Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE