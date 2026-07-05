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IT’S REAL: THEY’RE BUILDING ISRAELI SPACE LASERS

"No country has the ability to mount attacks in space. We must be the leading country in the world with this capability."
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Jul 05, 2026

That is a direct quote from Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz during a June 2026 military briefing. For tech and defense analysts, it was a massive announcement confirming that Israel is aggressively moving its cutting-edge directed-energy weapons off the ground and into orbit. But for anyone who has been online for the last few years, the announcement immediately triggered an unstoppable wave of internet deja vu.

In 2018, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene went viral—and was universally mocked—for a Facebook post suggesting that elite, international space lasers were secretly beaming power down to Earth and causing the California wildfires. The phrase "Jewish Space Lasers" instantly became a permanent political meme, used to define the absolute peak of modern internet conspiracy theories.

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