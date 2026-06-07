PROLEPILLED

PROLEPILLED

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Jared Kushner’s $1.4B Luxury Island Resort Sparks a Revolution

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s ambitious plan to build a $1.4 billion ultra-luxury resort in Albania has hit a massive wall.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Jun 07, 2026

What was supposed to be a pristine Mediterranean getaway for the global elite on Sazan Island (a former Cold War military base) has instead triggered a nationwide uprising known as the “Flamingo Revolution.”

If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:

📺 Youtube
🥊 Rumble

Follow the hosts on X:

Big Mad Crab
Snow Himbo
Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)

Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mad Crab · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture