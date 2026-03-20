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Joe Kent: Controlled Opposition or Political Outlier?

Left and Right Anti-Zionists Fall In Love With Federal Agent
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Mar 20, 2026

Buckle up, we're going down the Joe Kent rabbit hole. From his background in the intelligence community to his sudden resignation surrounding tensions with Iran and rapid appearance on Tucker Carlson, we analyze the public records and the theories circulating about his true political alignment. Is he truly principled in his stance, or is there more to the story?

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