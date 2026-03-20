Joe Kent: Controlled Opposition or Political Outlier?

Buckle up, we're going down the Joe Kent rabbit hole. From his background in the intelligence community to his sudden resignation surrounding tensions with Iran and rapid appearance on Tucker Carlson, we analyze the public records and the theories circulating about his true political alignment. Is he truly principled in his stance, or is there more to the story?

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