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Kat Abughazaleh: The Rise and Fall of the TikTok Neocon

The 2026 Illinois 9th District primary is over, and Kat Abughazaleh has officially conceded to Daniel Biss.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Mar 20, 2026

While many are focusing on AIPAC influence and the 'grassroots' energy, we’re looking at what represented a serious disconnect in policy.

We'll break down why her positions on China, Taiwan, Ukraine, (and yes, even Gaza) didn't align with the base she was trying to court. Is the 'influencer-to-Congress' pipeline hitting a wall because of foreign policy? Let’s discuss why this result is an objectively good thing.

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