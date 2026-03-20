Kat Abughazaleh: The Rise and Fall of the TikTok Neocon

While many are focusing on AIPAC influence and the 'grassroots' energy, we’re looking at what represented a serious disconnect in policy.



We'll break down why her positions on China, Taiwan, Ukraine, (and yes, even Gaza) didn't align with the base she was trying to court. Is the 'influencer-to-Congress' pipeline hitting a wall because of foreign policy? Let’s discuss why this result is an objectively good thing.

If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:



📺 Youtube

🥊 Rumble



Follow the hosts on X:



Big Mad Crab

Snow Himbo

Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)



Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE