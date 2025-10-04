I’m seeing influencers and commentators from across the political spectrum applauding Donald Trump’s so-called “20-Point Peace Plan” (available for review here) concerning the Western-backed Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people. Predictably, this has reignited the tired “peace president” narrative that resurfaces every time an American leader briefly steps back from the numerous unpeaceful actions that define their tenure.

As with many of these political spectacles, Trump’s proposal is largely smoke and mirrors. In this analysis, I’ll break down each of the plan’s twenty points to highlight the fundamental flaws, contradictions, and dangers embedded within them so readers can clearly see why this is far from the victory it’s being made out to be.

Let’s get into it:

Gaza will be a deradicalized, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors :

This point dehumanizes Palestinians by framing their resistance to occupation as inherent “radicalism” and “terrorism,” justifying ongoing surveillance, control, and military enforcement without addressing Israel’s role in perpetuating violence through siege and apartheid. It denies the right to self-defense against an occupier, echoing the eternal colonial narrative that portrays the oppressed as the threat and the oppressor as the victim.

Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough :

While redevelopment sounds benevolent at first, this prioritizes external economic visions over Palestinian sovereignty, basically turning Gaza into a dependent enclave for foreign investment rather than liberating it from occupation. This also ignores the need for justice, reparations, and self-determination, treating Palestinians as the beneficiaries of Western charity rather than the rightful owners of their land.

If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed-upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal :

A temporary ceasefire freezes the occupation’s status quo, allowing Israel to retain strategic positions without committing to full withdrawal or ending the blockade. It conditions peace on Palestinian concessions, sidelining demands for immediate liberation, and Israel bears no accountability for its many war crimes.

Within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned :

This demands swift Palestinian compliance with hostages while ignoring the asymmetry of thousands of Palestinians detained without trial. It also reinforces Israel’s impunity for mass incarceration as a tool of repression, once again treating Palestinian lives as expendable.

Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners plus 1700 Gazans who were detained after October 7th 2023, including all women and children detained in that context. For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans :

The limited exchange excludes most of the over 10,000 Palestinian detainees, perpetuating administrative detention and torture as state policy. Labeling prisoners as “life sentence” criminals ignores their status as political detainees resisting occupation, once again with no reciprocity for Israeli accountability.

Once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries :

Conditional amnesty criminalizes resistance, forcing disarmament and exile while fragmenting Palestinian unity. Exile normalizes displacement, violating the right to remain, and this point provides no parallel mechanism for holding Israeli forces or officials accountable for their war crimes.

Upon acceptance of this agreement, full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip. At a minimum, aid quantities will be consistent with what was included in the January 19, 2025, agreement regarding humanitarian aid, including rehabilitation of infrastructure (water, electricity, sewage), rehabilitation of hospitals and bakeries, and entry of necessary equipment to remove rubble and open roads :

Aid is weaponized under occupation, with no end to the blockade ensuring Israel’s control over access. Survival is far from liberation, and this point directly ignores demands to lift the siege entirely and provide reparations for the wanton destruction inflicted on Gaza’s people and infrastructure.

Entry of distribution and aid in the Gaza Strip will proceed without interference from the two parties through the United Nations and its agencies, and the Red Crescent, in addition to other international institutions not associated in any manner with either party. Opening the Rafah crossing in both directions will be subject to the same mechanism implemented under the January 19, 2025 agreement :

Relying on international bodies without dismantling Israel’s own oversight perpetuates humanitarian crises as a control mechanism. It also fails to guarantee unrestricted access, allowing aid to be co-opted for occupation rather than empowerment.

Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza. This committee will be made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body, the “Board of Peace,” which will be headed and chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with other members and heads of State to be announced, including Former Prime Minister Tony Blair. This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform program, as outlined in various proposals, including President Trump’s peace plan in 2020 and the Saudi-French proposal, and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza. This body will call on best international standards to create modern and efficient governance that serves the people of Gaza and is conducive to attracting investment :

Imposing an unelected, U.S.-chaired board bypasses Palestinian democracy, essentially treating Gaza as a neocolonial mandate. It conditions sovereignty on vague “reforms” from pro-Israel plans, which will sideline national consensus and enable indefinite foreign domination.

A Trump economic development plan to rebuild and energize Gaza will be created by convening a panel of experts who have helped birth some of the thriving modern miracle cities in the Middle East. Many thoughtful investment proposals and exciting development ideas have been crafted by well-meaning international groups, and will be considered to synthesize the security and governance frameworks to attract and facilitate these investments that will create jobs, opportunity, and hope for future Gaza :

This bizarre, real estate-focused vision commodifies Gaza under Trump’s oversight, and will undoubtedly prioritize profit and “miracle cities” over liberation. It excludes Palestinian agency, risking economic dependency that entrenches occupation rather than dismantling it. Given all of the technocratic developments I’ve covered on our channel, I’m also not very hopeful that this will result in anything other than a digital prison for Gaza’s denizens.

A special economic zone will be established with preferred tariff and access rates to be negotiated with participating countries :

Creating an economic zone without sovereignty turns Gaza into a neoliberal outpost that benefits foreign powers and Israel while Palestinians gain dependency instead of control. It also ignores core issues like borders and settlements, resulting in just more Palestinian fragmentation.

No one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return. We will encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza :

While the verbiage here opposes forced expulsion, the “voluntary” framing aligns with previously-noted displacement rhetoric and promotes depopulation more subtly. It fails to affirm the right of return for refugees or protect against the unlivable conditions that are driving the exodus in the first place.

Hamas and other factions agree to not have any role in the governance of Gaza, directly, indirectly, or in any form. All military, terror, and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapon production facilities, will be destroyed and not rebuilt. There will be a process of demilitarization of Gaza under the supervision of independent monitors, which will include placing weapons permanently beyond use through an agreed process of decommissioning, and supported by an internationally funded buy back and reintegration program all verified by the independent monitors. New Gaza will be fully committed to building a prosperous economy and to peaceful coexistence with their neighbors :

Full unilateral demilitarization without Israel’s reciprocal disarmament equates self-defense with aggression, which essentially criminalizes resistance under international law. Additionally, monitors enforce subjugation and ignore occupation as the root threat and core reason for hostilities in the first place.

A guarantee will be provided by regional partners to ensure that Hamas, and the factions, comply with their obligations and that New Gaza poses no threat to its neighbors or its people :

External guarantees burden Palestinians with proving non-threat, while Israel faces no obligations. This point once again just reinforces power imbalances and neocolonial oversight without addressing Israeli aggression whatsoever.

The United States will work with Arab and international partners to develop a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) to immediately deploy in Gaza. The ISF will train and provide support to vetted Palestinian police forces in Gaza, and will consult with Jordan and Egypt who have extensive experience in this field. This force will be the long-term internal security solution. The ISF will work with Israel and Egypt to help secure border areas, along with newly trained Palestinian police forces. It is critical to prevent munitions from entering Gaza and to facilitate the rapid and secure flow of goods to rebuild and revitalize Gaza. A deconfliction mechanism will be agreed upon by the parties :

A foreign force enforces demilitarization, acting as a proxy occupation army that vets and trains Palestinians to police themselves under Israeli-Egyptian influence. It prioritizes border security for Israel over Palestinian autonomy, which is a trend that we have all borne witness to repeatedly.

Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza. As the ISF establishes control and stability, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will withdraw based on standards, milestones, and timeframes linked to demilitarization that will be agreed upon between the IDF, ISF, the guarantors, and the Unites States, with the objective of a secure Gaza that no longer poses a threat to Israel, Egypt, or its citizens. Practically, the IDF will progressively hand over the Gaza territory it occupies to the ISF according to an agreement they will make with the transitional authority until they are withdrawn completely from Gaza, save for a security perimeter presence that will remain until Gaza is properly secure from any resurgent terror threat :

Phased withdrawal tied to demilitarization allows an indefinite Israeli “security perimeter,” which will just enable reoccupation under pretexts. It centers Israeli security over Palestinian sovereignty, violating full withdrawal requirements entirely.

In the event Hamas delays or rejects this proposal, the above, including the scaled-up aid operation, will proceed in the terror-free areas handed to the ISF :

The punitive clause here fragments Gaza, coercing Palestinians into compliance via division and selective aid. This will only risk civil strife and further Israeli control without any semblance of genuine negotiation.

An interfaith dialogue process will be established based on the values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence to try and change mindsets and narratives of Palestinians and Israelis by emphasizing the benefits that can be derived from peace :

Token dialogue equates oppressor and oppressed, ignoring power imbalances, occupation, and injustices like the Israeli settlements on Palestinian land. It burdens Palestinians with a mindset change without dismantling apartheid structures. In short, the intention here is to colonize their minds.

While Gaza re-development advances and when the PA reform program is faithfully carried out, the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we recognize as the aspiration of the Palestinian people :

Conditional, deferred statehood is vague and tied to pro-Israel reforms, which lack guarantees and align with plans rejecting viable sovereignty. It also ignores UN resolutions, the right of return, and the immediate unification of territories.

The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous co-existence :

U.S.-brokered talks (historically biased) exclude Palestinians from drafting and enforcing unequal terms favoring Israel. Without addressing core rights like ending occupation or settlements, it ignores justice and favors capitulation.

This plan, like many facets of Trump’s presidency, amounts to little more than symbolic maneuvering and rhetorical grandstanding. It underscores a consistent reality; for Israel and its Western sponsors, this conflict has never centered on the hostages or on genuine self-defense. Rather, it has always served as a vehicle for the continued dispossession of Palestinian land. Each of the plan’s twenty points, upon closer scrutiny, reinforces this underlying objective.