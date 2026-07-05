"Make America Healthy Again?" You're Eating POISON

Over 76% of American adults now live with at least one chronic metabolic health condition. But to fix it, we have to move past vague buzzwords like "clean eating" and look directly at the actual biochemistry of what we are swallowing.



An overwhelming majority of the calories consumed by the next generation come from ultra-processed formulations loaded with synthetic compounds designed for shelf-life and neurological addiction, not human nutrition.

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