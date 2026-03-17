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Meet CIJA - Canada's "AIPAC"

Did you know that Canada has its OWN Israel lobby?
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Mar 17, 2026

How much influence do lobby groups actually have over Canada's elected officials? The answer may very well shock you.

CIJA is widely considered one of the most effective and active lobbying organizations in Ottawa.

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