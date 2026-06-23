The 2026 JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem was supposed to be a standard, high-level diplomatic gathering to handle the massive fallout from the U.S.-Iran peace treaty. Instead, it has exposed a fascinating and deeply bizarre psychological phenomenon tracking how Western elites view their own political sovereignty.
During the panels, independent media monitors noticed a recurring, highly unusual trend: prominent non-Jewish Western commentators, conservative figures, and evangelical leaders repeatedly using self-deprecating phrases like "mere goys" when addressing the Israeli audience.
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"Mere Goys": The Bizarre Submissive Rhetoric at the Jerusalem JNS Summit
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Jun 23, 2026
The 2026 JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem was supposed to be a standard, high-level diplomatic gathering to handle the massive fallout from the U.S.-Iran peace treaty. Instead, it has exposed a fascinating and deeply bizarre psychological phenomenon tracking how Western elites view their own political sovereignty.
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