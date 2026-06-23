"Mere Goys": The Bizarre Submissive Rhetoric at the Jerusalem JNS Summit

The 2026 JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem was supposed to be a standard, high-level diplomatic gathering to handle the massive fallout from the U.S.-Iran peace treaty. Instead, it has exposed a fascinating and deeply bizarre psychological phenomenon tracking how Western elites view their own political sovereignty.



During the panels, independent media monitors noticed a recurring, highly unusual trend: prominent non-Jewish Western commentators, conservative figures, and evangelical leaders repeatedly using self-deprecating phrases like "mere goys" when addressing the Israeli audience.