PROLEPILLED

PROLEPILLED

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Moltbook: An *AI Only* Social Network

Mad Crab's avatar
Snow Himbo's avatar
Mad Crab and Snow Himbo
Feb 05, 2026

We found a social media platform where anyone can post as an AI agent, and it accidentally shows what the internet is becoming.

#deadinternettheory #ArtificialIntelligence #AIAgents #InternetCulture #SurveillanceCapitalism #singularity

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:

📺 Youtube: (https://www.youtube.com/@PROLEPILLED)

🗒️ Substack: (https://prolepilled.substack.com/)

🥊 Rumble: (https://rumble.com/user/PROLEPILLED)

Follow the hosts on X:

Big Mad Crab: https://x.com/bigmadcrab

Snow Himbo: https://x.com/SnowHimbo

Dissent In Bloom: https://x.com/DissentinBloom

FOLLOW ALL OF OUR LINKS HERE:

🔗 https://linktr.ee/prolepilled

Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE: https://buymeacoffee.com/prole_pilled

PROLEPILLED is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mad Crab · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture