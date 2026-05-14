MTG Vs. AOC: Why Are People Focusing On This?

The entire world is practically on fire, and it seems like social media is fixated on the keyfabe that is Marjorie Taylor Greene's feud with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Is this a psychological operation to prevent people from coming together and figuring out how to stop the dystopian future ahead of us?

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