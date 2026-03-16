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Netanyahu ALIVE? | Taiwan-China Is HEATING UP | The FATHER of Propaganda

PAID SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Mar 16, 2026
∙ Paid


💊 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video of himself getting a cup of coffee and chatting with his aide ​on Sunday, after rumours that he was dead or injured ‌were aired by Iranian state media and spread online in Iran. Many are already critiquing the video, noting AI generation. What's REALLY going on?

💊 Taiwan's Ministry of National …

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